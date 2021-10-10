New York Comic Con 2021: Saturday pictures

The 2021 edition of New York Comic Con runs through Sunday (10/10) at Javits Center, and while its first day on Thursday had visibly fewer attendees than normal, Saturday (10/9) looked and felt, aside from the vaccine and mask requirement, much closer to a normal year at the convention. The show floor was bustling and lots of people donned costumes, dressing as characters from Ghostbusters, Aladdin, The Little Mermaid, Star Wars, X-Men, Batman, 101 Dalmations, Super Mario, Beetlejuice, Scream, Tank Girl, Midsommar, Lord of the Rings, and many more. See pictures from the whole day by Amanda Hatfield below.

Catch up on the rest of our Comic Con 2021 coverage with pictures from Thursday HERE.