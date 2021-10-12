New York Comic Con: 2022 dates announced, more 2021 pictures

New York Comic Con held its reduced capacity, vaccines and masks required 2021 edition from October 7-10 at Javits Center in Manhattan. We already posted pictures from Thursday and Saturday, and below you can find even more, by Luis Ruiz (of Sunday) and Sachyn Mital (of Friday).

Reed Pop event director Kristina Rogers said that around 150,000 people attended the convention this year, in comparison to 260,000 in 2019. "It feels great to be back, the show’s been smooth and the health and safety protocols were nice and smooth onsite," she told Publishers Weekly. “Having the community show up and support our policies as well as they did was the real key, mask wearing has been excellent."

Addressing some of the larger companies and publishers who didn't attend in 2021, including Funko, DC, Marvel HarperCollins, Penguin Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Macmillan, Rogers told Publishers Weekly, "All our conversations with bigger brands and publishers have been really positive regarding coming back in 2022. Between personal team comfort levels and corporate travel restrictions, we knew they’d be skipping a year. Hopefully, next year the pandemic is behind us and we can all get back to business onsite. We’ve had some fans disappointed that their favorite brands aren’t here this year but that’s to be expected. On the whole everyone’s been pretty happy. Exhibitors and artists are doing good business and fans are excited to be back together again enjoying what they love."

They've also announced the dates of New York Comic Con's next edition, which are October 6-9, 2022. Stay tuned for ticket information, and see pictures below.