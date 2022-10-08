New York Comic Con 2022 Friday: Lord of the Rings, Good Omens, Czarface x Saucony, cosplay pics, more

After kicking off on Thursday, the 2022 edition of New York Comic Con continued on Friday (10/7) at Manhattan's Javits Center. Hours after revealing a new song from the episode featuring vocals from Fiona Apple, Amazon unveiled the trailer for the season finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power at their big panel. Cast members Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Nazanin Boniadi, Charles Edwards, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani were on hand, and showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay sent a message from the show's set in the UK, as they begin production for season two. An exclusive clip from the finale also aired during the panel, and while we don't have that footage, you can watch the trailer below. "There is jewelry imminent," Edwards (Lord Celebrimbor) said.

Amazon's panel also had a segment devoted to The Wheel of Time, where they showed a recap of season one and a sneak-peek reel of the second season. Watch that below, as well.

Friday also featured a panel about Good Omens, where co-author and executive producer Neil Gaiman, executive producer Douglass Mackinnon, director Rob Wilkins, and castmembers Maggie Service, Quelin Seulveda, and Nina Sosanya talked about the series' anticipated second season, which goes beyond the material in Gaiman and Terry Pratchett's original book. It's due out on Amazon Prime in summer of 2023, and here's a description from Gizmodo of a teaser clip shown during the panel:

The clip shows Nina Sosanya (playing “Nina”) in SoHo, working in a coffee shop. A kind-of naive new angel, Muriel (Quelin Sepulveda), shows up at Aziraphale’s (Michael Sheen) shop dressed as an old-timey policeman in all white. She’s clearly very bad at pretending. “I’m a human police officer,” Muriel says. Aziraphale invites her in and gives her tea, which she decides to simply look at rather than drink. And then, Crowley (David Tennant) shows up. He walks in and immediately leans against Aziraphale’s chair, sits next to him, and it’s wildly intimate. “I’m supposed to observe you,” Muriel protests as the two disappear into a bedroom. “Don’t worry,” Aziraphale says, “we’ll tell you what we talked about when we’re done.”

Another panel on Friday, hosted by Z2 Comics, featured Chuck D, Darryl McDaniels of Run-DMC, Esoteric and 7L of Czarface, and artist Todd McFarlane discussing the intersection of hip-hop and comics. After the panel, Esoteric and 7L headed to the Super7 booth for the debut of a new sneaker collaboration with Saucony and signing event. If you're after a pair, the Czarface x Saucony Azura "Czarcony" is set to be available online later this month via both brands' sites; stay tuned.

See pictures from Friday, including the hip-hop and comics panel and lots of cosplayers, below.