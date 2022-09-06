New York Comic Con 2022 Funko exclusives (Borat, golden Biggie, Pizza Rat & more)

New York Comic Con 2022 Funko exclusives (Borat, golden Biggie, Pizza Rat &#038; more)

New York Comic Con returns to Javits Center on October 6-9 for its 2022 edition, and after not having a booth in 2021, Funko will also be back in person this year. They've dubbed this year's Halloween-themed booth, #1419, "Frightmare on Fun Street," and they're also hosting a separate ticketed event, "Funko Fright Night," Bloody Disgusting reports. Watch a video preview below.

More on all of that is still to come, and in the meantime, Funko has begun to unveil this year's exclusive and limited edition Funko Pop and Soda figures that will be for sale at the booth, Funko.com, and shared retailers. The 2022 selection includes Biggie Smalls decked out in gold, Borat, Jimbo Jones and Kearney Zzyzwicz from The Simpsons, a Rubik's Cube, a Polaroid Land Camera, the pizza rat, Kelly Kapoor from The Office, Coach Beard from Ted Lasso, Mona-Lisa Saperstein from Parks and Recreation, a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles/Mighty Morphin Power Rangers crossover, Steve from Blue's Clues, and more characters from Disney, DC, Marvel, Star Wars, and more. See them below.

