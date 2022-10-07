New York Comic Con 2022 Thursday pics & trailers: Super Mario Bros, cosplay & more

New York Comic Con is back at Manhattan' Javits Center for its 2022 edition, beginning on Thursday (10/6) and running through Sunday (10/9). After happening in 2021 with reduced capacity, masks and vaccines required, they're back at full capacity for 2022, with 200,000 attendees expected, but masks are still required. Thursday felt a little quieter than is usual at the bustling convention, but it was the only day where tickets were still available -- Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are all sold out.

One of the biggest events of the day was the reveal of the first trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, featuring Chris Pratt voicing the mustached plumber. Jack Black, who voices Bowser, was on hand for a panel, where IGN says he "stole the show."

Days after she was the talk of the internet for being depicted as queer in clips from the new Scooby Doo movie, "Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!," Velma was also the subject of an NYCC panel on Thursday, previewing HBO Max's new adult animated series about her. Executive producer Mindy Kaling, who also voices Velma, was on hand to discuss the show, which is set to air on HBO Max in 2023; it stars Sam Richardson (as Shaggy), Constance Wu (as Daphne), and Glenn Howerton (as Fred), along with Jane Lynch, Wanda Sykes, Weird Al Yankovic, Russell Peters, Melissa Fumero, Stephen Root, Gary Cole, Ming-Na Wen, Ken Leung, Cherry Jones, and more.

In another panel on Thursday, AMC debuted the first trailer for Mayfair Witches, based on Anne Rice's Lives of the Mayfair Witches. The eight episode series stars Alexandra Daddario (as Dr. Rowan Fielding), Tongayi Chirisa (as Ciprien Grieve), Jack Huston (as Lasher), Harry Hamlin (as Cortland Mayfair), and Beth Grant (as Carlotta Mayfair).

NYCC has plenty going on besides panels, too, including its show floor, featuring merchants selling everything from action figures, t-shirts and comic books to fandom themed teas and beyond. There are also lots of people cosplaying, donning elaborate outfits and makeup. Spiderman was, as usual, a popular costume choice on Thursday, and we also saw people dressed as characters from Star Wars, Pokemon, Batman, the new A League of Their Own remake, Chucky, Ghostbusters, Tiger King, Sonic the Hedgehog, and more. See pictures from Thursday, and watch the trailers for The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Mayfair Witches, below.