New York Comic Con: 2023 dates announced, Weird Al, The Muppets Mayhem, cosplay pics

The 2022 edition of New York Comic Con is officially a wrap. Sunday (10/9) at Javits Center included a panel on Weird Al biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, which Daniel Radcliffe (Weird Al) and Evan Rachel Wood (Madonna) attended in person (Yankovic joined via video), and Comedy Central's Josh Horowitz hosted. Radcliffe told the panel that the first thing he did after getting cast in the role was learn to play the accordion, while Wood revealed that Radcliffe's mustache was real, saying, "If you can avoid fake facial hair, you should."

Another panel focused on The Muppets Mayhem, a new 10-episode series about The Muppets and their band, Electric Mayhem, that will air on Disney+. Like The Muppet Show before it, this series will also feature musician cameos. "The hardest part of this show is that we have lots of music cameos," executive producer Adam F. Goldberg said. "A staple of The Muppets is really cool cameos. So we would write scenes for your favorite music celebrities, who were then unavailable because they had to go on tour by the time we were shooting." Confirmed to be appearing so far? Cheech and Chong.

NYCC has also announced dates for its 2023 edition: October 12-15. Stay tuned for ticket information, and check out more pictures from Friday by Sachyn Mital of cosplayers and more below.

Catch up on more of our NYCC coverage with Thursday HERE, Friday HERE, and Saturday HERE.