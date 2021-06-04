New York Comic Con details ticket procedures for 2021 limited capacity edition

Back in April, New York Comic Con announced that they'd be moving ahead with their 2021 edition, scheduled for October 7-10 at Javits Center, with a reduced capacity. They've now detailed ticket procedures, which will be different than usual. They'll only be selling single-day tickets, and they'll only be available to those who attended previously and have Verified Fan accounts updated to 2019, as well as to those who enroll in a new program they've announced, Metaverse Membership, at the Super Fan level.

Metaverse Membership will give those who enroll "first access to NYCC badges, photo ops & autographing tickets, and paid digital experiences; exclusive access to video content and celebrity panels; an exclusive enamel membership pin and access to exclusive NYCC merchandise online," NYCC writes. There are two levels of membership, "Fan" and "Super Fan," each with an annual fee.

Enrollment in that program starts in late June, and Super Fan members will be able to order tickets starting July 8 at 11:59 PM ET. A presale for those with Verified Fan accounts will follow on July 11.

Stay tuned for more details about NYCC 2021, and check out pictures from the 2019 edition below.