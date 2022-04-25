New York debating whether to allow restaurants to sell weed-infused food

New York State voted to legalize recreational marijuana last year, and the first shops should be open by the end of 2022. The NY Post reports that the state is also mulling over letting restaurants sell weed-infused food on their menus.

Aaron Ghitelman, spokesman for NY's Office of Cannabis Management, told The Post there have been discussions that could allow places to sell pot pizza, etc, but stressed that “the regulations regarding infused food products have not been released yet."

There are a number of caveats baked into NY's cannabis law, though, which makes the prospect sound complicated to say the least. You have to be 21 to enter an establishment that sells weed products, and you can't sell cannabis and alcohol in the same place. But the idea certainly has a lot of people buzzing. “We’ve been advocating for on-license cannabis sales for restaurants and nightlife establishments," Max Bookman, an attorney with the NYC Hospitality Alliance, told The Post. "New York is the culinary capital of the world.”

There is currently no state in the US where any restaurants are allowed to sell weed-infused food, a representative for the National Cannabis Industry Association told The Post.