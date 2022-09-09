New York Fashion Week: Charli XCX, Janet Jackson, Doja Cat, Flo Milli, Fivio Foreign, more

New York Fashion Week is officially upon us, with runway shows for designers' spring/summer 2023 collections and a whole bevy of private, secret, invite-only, or otherwise hard to get into parties and special events, some of which have cool musical guests. We already posted about Yeah Yeah Yeahs and The Strokes kicking off the festivities by playing parties on Wednesday night; before that, Janet Jackson was honored with Harlem Fashion Row and LVHM's "Icon of the Year" award at an event at Jazz at Lincoln Center. Page Six reports that she was seen later that night at Le Bain with Amanda Lepore and Susanne Bartsch.

On Thursday (9/8), Flo Milli performed at Nike's Beyond the Court activation at The Shed; she also attended a Lionne event, along with Tierra Whack and Dess Dior.

Also seen at Lionne was Fivio Foreign, who has been popping up all over the place this NYFW; he was front row at J. Crew's party for Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and appeared at the Isabel Marant Dinner Party at The Fulton, as well.

There are still more events and parties coming up, including a Heaven by Marc Jacobs party at a Brooklyn warehouse on Saturday (9/10); Dazed reports that the lineup for that one features Charli XCX, PinkPantheress, Doja Cat, Yaeji, and Kaytranada.

Tonight (9/9), Mary J. Blige will help celebrate Flipper Roller Boogie Palace's collaboration with Sister Love Jewelry and S.I.S. Lux Lacquer, Women's Wear Daily reports. There's also the Bazaar Icons event at the Bloomingdale's flagship, surprise musical performance included - any tips?