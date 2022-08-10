New York Film Festival announces 2022 main slate lineup
The New York Film Festival is back again for it’s 60th year, running September 30 - October 16. Tickets for all screenings go on sale to the general public on September 19 at noon.
This year's main slate has been announced, and includes opening night film White Noise, Noah Baumbach’s highly anticipated adaptation of Don Delillo’s great 1985 postmodern midwestern family satire; centerpiece selection All The Beauty and the Bloodshed, Laura Poitras documentary about the life of famed photographer Nan Goldin (who designed this year's NYFF poster) and her fight against the Sackler family and their pharmaceutical company’s culpability in the current opioid epidemic; and, in a bit of a surprise, closing night film The Invitation from NYC director Elegance Bratton making his narrative feature debut. There's also special screening of James Gray’s new film Armageddon Time in honor of the festival's 60th anniversary that will feature the director and cast in attendance along with past NYFF filmmakers and supporters.
The festival will also celebrate its 60th year by having a series of screenings at theaters across the five boroughs. Those will be held at Alamo Drafthouse (Staten Island), Brooklyn Academy of Music (Brooklyn), The Bronx Museum of the Arts (Bronx), Maysles Documentary Center (Harlem) and the Museum of the Moving Image (Queens). The lineup and showtimes for those theaters will be announced soon.
The main slate features an eclectic lineup of films from all over the world featuring artists making their festival debut as well as new films from established directors of which many have had their films previously featured in past years. Some of the highlights this year include new films from Paul Schrader (Master Gardener), Joanna Hogg (The Eternal Daughter), Park Chan-wook (Decision to Leave), Mia Hansen-Love (One Fine Morning), Claire Denis (Stars at Noon), Kelly Reichardt (Showing Up), Jafar Panahi (No Bears), great Polish director Jerzy Skolimowski (EO), and Ruben Ostlund with his Cannes Palme D’or winning Triangle of Sadness. That’s only just a small taste -- check out the full main slate list below.
The 60th New York Film Festival Main Slate
Opening Night
White Noise
Dir. Noah Baumbach
Centerpiece
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Dir. Laura Poitras
Closing Night
The Inspection
Dir. Elegance Bratton
NYFF 60th Anniversary Celebration
Armageddon Time
Dir. James Gray
Aftersun
Dir. Charlotte Wells
Alcarràs
Dir. Carla Simón
All That Breathes
Dir. Shaunak Sen
Corsage
Dir. Marie Kreutzer
A Couple
Dir. Frederick Wiseman
De Humani Corporis Fabrica
Dir. Véréna Paravel and Lucien Castaing-Taylor
Decision to Leave
Dir. Park Chan-wook
Descendant
Dir. Margaret Brown
Enys Men
Dir. Mark Jenkin
EO
Dir. Jerzy Skolimowski
The Eternal Daughter
Dir. Joanna Hogg
Master Gardener
Dir. Paul Schrader
No Bears
Dir. Jafar Panahi
The Novelist’s Film
Dir. Hong Sangsoo
One Fine Morning
Dir. Mia Hansen-Løve
Pacifiction
Dir. Albert Serra
R.M.N.
Dir. Cristian Mungiu
Return to Seoul
Dir. Davy Chou
Saint Omer
Dir. Alice Diop
Scarlet
Dir. Pietro Marcello
Showing Up
Dir. Kelly Reichardt
Stars at Noon
Dir. Claire Denis
Stonewalling
Dir. Huang Ji and Ryuji Otsuka
TÁR
Dir. Todd Field
Trenque Lauquen
Dir. Laura Citarella
Triangle of Sadness
Dir. Ruben Östlund
Unrest
Dir. Cyril Schäublin
Walk Up
Dir. Hong Sangsoo