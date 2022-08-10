New York Film Festival announces 2022 main slate lineup

New York Film Festival announces 2022 main slate lineup

The New York Film Festival is back again for it’s 60th year, running September 30 - October 16. Tickets for all screenings go on sale to the general public on September 19 at noon.

This year's main slate has been announced, and includes opening night film White Noise, Noah Baumbach’s highly anticipated adaptation of Don Delillo’s great 1985 postmodern midwestern family satire; centerpiece selection All The Beauty and the Bloodshed, Laura Poitras documentary about the life of famed photographer Nan Goldin (who designed this year's NYFF poster) and her fight against the Sackler family and their pharmaceutical company’s culpability in the current opioid epidemic; and, in a bit of a surprise, closing night film The Invitation from NYC director Elegance Bratton making his narrative feature debut. There's also special screening  of James Gray’s new film Armageddon Time in honor of the festival's 60th anniversary that will feature the director and cast in attendance along with past NYFF filmmakers and supporters.

The festival will also celebrate its 60th year by having a series of screenings at theaters across the five boroughs. Those will be held at Alamo Drafthouse  (Staten Island), Brooklyn Academy of Music (Brooklyn), The Bronx Museum of the Arts (Bronx), Maysles Documentary Center (Harlem) and the Museum of the Moving Image (Queens). The lineup and showtimes for those theaters will be announced soon.

The main slate features an eclectic lineup of films from all over the world featuring artists making their festival debut as well as new films from established directors of which many have had their films previously featured in past years. Some of the highlights this year include new films from Paul Schrader (Master Gardener), Joanna Hogg (The Eternal Daughter), Park Chan-wook (Decision to Leave), Mia Hansen-Love (One Fine Morning), Claire Denis (Stars at Noon), Kelly Reichardt (Showing Up), Jafar Panahi (No Bears), great Polish director Jerzy Skolimowski (EO), and Ruben Ostlund with his Cannes Palme D’or winning Triangle of Sadness. That’s only just a small taste -- check out the full main slate list below.

The 60th New York Film Festival Main Slate

Opening Night
White Noise
Dir. Noah Baumbach

Centerpiece
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Dir. Laura Poitras

Closing Night
The Inspection
Dir. Elegance Bratton

NYFF 60th Anniversary Celebration
Armageddon Time
Dir. James Gray

Aftersun
Dir. Charlotte Wells

Alcarràs
Dir. Carla Simón

All That Breathes
Dir. Shaunak Sen

Corsage
Dir. Marie Kreutzer

A Couple
Dir. Frederick Wiseman

De Humani Corporis Fabrica
Dir. Véréna Paravel and Lucien Castaing-Taylor

Decision to Leave
Dir. Park Chan-wook

Descendant
Dir. Margaret Brown

Enys Men
Dir. Mark Jenkin

EO
Dir. Jerzy Skolimowski

The Eternal Daughter
Dir. Joanna Hogg

Master Gardener
Dir. Paul Schrader

No Bears
Dir. Jafar Panahi

The Novelist’s Film
Dir. Hong Sangsoo

One Fine Morning
Dir. Mia Hansen-Løve

Pacifiction
Dir. Albert Serra

R.M.N.
Dir. Cristian Mungiu

Return to Seoul
Dir. Davy Chou

Saint Omer
Dir. Alice Diop

Scarlet
Dir. Pietro Marcello

Showing Up
Dir. Kelly Reichardt

Stars at Noon
Dir. Claire Denis

Stonewalling
Dir. Huang Ji and Ryuji Otsuka

TÁR
Dir. Todd Field

Trenque Lauquen
Dir. Laura Citarella

Triangle of Sadness
Dir. Ruben Östlund

Unrest
Dir. Cyril Schäublin

Walk Up
Dir. Hong Sangsoo

