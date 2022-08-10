New York Film Festival announces 2022 main slate lineup

The New York Film Festival is back again for it’s 60th year, running September 30 - October 16. Tickets for all screenings go on sale to the general public on September 19 at noon.

This year's main slate has been announced, and includes opening night film White Noise, Noah Baumbach’s highly anticipated adaptation of Don Delillo’s great 1985 postmodern midwestern family satire; centerpiece selection All The Beauty and the Bloodshed, Laura Poitras documentary about the life of famed photographer Nan Goldin (who designed this year's NYFF poster) and her fight against the Sackler family and their pharmaceutical company’s culpability in the current opioid epidemic; and, in a bit of a surprise, closing night film The Invitation from NYC director Elegance Bratton making his narrative feature debut. There's also special screening of James Gray’s new film Armageddon Time in honor of the festival's 60th anniversary that will feature the director and cast in attendance along with past NYFF filmmakers and supporters.

The festival will also celebrate its 60th year by having a series of screenings at theaters across the five boroughs. Those will be held at Alamo Drafthouse (Staten Island), Brooklyn Academy of Music (Brooklyn), The Bronx Museum of the Arts (Bronx), Maysles Documentary Center (Harlem) and the Museum of the Moving Image (Queens). The lineup and showtimes for those theaters will be announced soon.

The main slate features an eclectic lineup of films from all over the world featuring artists making their festival debut as well as new films from established directors of which many have had their films previously featured in past years. Some of the highlights this year include new films from Paul Schrader (Master Gardener), Joanna Hogg (The Eternal Daughter), Park Chan-wook (Decision to Leave), Mia Hansen-Love (One Fine Morning), Claire Denis (Stars at Noon), Kelly Reichardt (Showing Up), Jafar Panahi (No Bears), great Polish director Jerzy Skolimowski (EO), and Ruben Ostlund with his Cannes Palme D’or winning Triangle of Sadness. That’s only just a small taste -- check out the full main slate list below.

new york film festival 2022 loading...

The 60th New York Film Festival Main Slate

Opening Night

White Noise

Dir. Noah Baumbach

Centerpiece

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Dir. Laura Poitras

Closing Night

The Inspection

Dir. Elegance Bratton

NYFF 60th Anniversary Celebration

Armageddon Time

Dir. James Gray

Aftersun

Dir. Charlotte Wells

Alcarràs

Dir. Carla Simón

All That Breathes

Dir. Shaunak Sen

Corsage

Dir. Marie Kreutzer

A Couple

Dir. Frederick Wiseman

De Humani Corporis Fabrica

Dir. Véréna Paravel and Lucien Castaing-Taylor

Decision to Leave

Dir. Park Chan-wook

Descendant

Dir. Margaret Brown

Enys Men

Dir. Mark Jenkin

EO

Dir. Jerzy Skolimowski

The Eternal Daughter

Dir. Joanna Hogg

Master Gardener

Dir. Paul Schrader

No Bears

Dir. Jafar Panahi

The Novelist’s Film

Dir. Hong Sangsoo

One Fine Morning

Dir. Mia Hansen-Løve

Pacifiction

Dir. Albert Serra

R.M.N.

Dir. Cristian Mungiu

Return to Seoul

Dir. Davy Chou

Saint Omer

Dir. Alice Diop

Scarlet

Dir. Pietro Marcello

Showing Up

Dir. Kelly Reichardt

Stars at Noon

Dir. Claire Denis

Stonewalling

Dir. Huang Ji and Ryuji Otsuka

TÁR

Dir. Todd Field

Trenque Lauquen

Dir. Laura Citarella

Triangle of Sadness

Dir. Ruben Östlund

Unrest

Dir. Cyril Schäublin

Walk Up

Dir. Hong Sangsoo