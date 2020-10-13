New York Philharmonic cancels entire 2020/2021 season due to COVID

The New York Philharmonic has canceled its entire 2020-2021 season due to the coronavirus pandemic. It's the first time in its 178-year existence that they've canceled a whole season. "If you are disappointed, please know how devastated we all are by this turn of events," writes NYP President and CEO Deborah Borda. "The health and financial challenges, indeed the experiential challenges we all face, are profound."

"The Philharmonic didn’t survive and indeed flourish for nearly two centuries by giving up, so we won’t now," Borda goes on to say. "We are energetically working to bring you and all New Yorkers live music experiences with NY Phil Bandwagon, which I’m delighted to report will resume by popular demand in the spring."

The Philharmonic are also working on an expanded orchestral live streaming series to be launched in the winter. Meanwhile, the NY Phil's home, David Geffen Hall, is undergoing renovations.

If you'd like to help out the New York Philharmonic, you can donate via NY Phil Plays On.