New York rap veteran Grand Daddy I.U. has died; Pete Rock, Chuck D & more pay tribute

Veteran New York rapper and Juice Crew member Grand Daddy I.U. died on Tuesday (12/13) at age 54, AllHipHop and TMZ report. Cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Tributes have come in from friends, family, peers, and other in the hip hop community, including DJ Chuck Chillout, Chuck D, Pete Rock, R.A. the Rugged Man, Vinnie Paz, Roc Marciano, and more. Grand Daddy I.U. was also the father of neo-soul singer Yaya Bey, who posted multiple tributes to her Instagram stories.

Grand Daddy I.U. was signed by Biz Markie to Cold Chillin' Records in 1989, and he released his debut album Smooth Assassin in 1990, which produced the hit singles "Something New" and "Sugar Free." He released his sophomore album Lead Pipe in 1994, followed by the single "All About Money" in 1996, and he then took a ten-year break from rapping before returning in 2007 with Stick to the Script. He then released Self Made Man (2012), Shots Fired (2012), P.I.M.P. (Paper Is My Priority) (2015), and he took on a producer role for the 2020 project The Essence. His latest singles came out earlier this year. He also did ghostwriting for Biz Markie and Roxanne Shanté, production for Das EFX, Heltah Skeltah, KRS-One, Ice-T, and others, and he appeared on Big L's "Da Graveyard" (alongside a young Jay-Z and others), as well as records by Diamond D, Large Professor, Positive K, and more.

Rest in peace, Grand Daddy I.U.

