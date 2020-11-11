New York restaurants, bars & gyms get updated COVID restrictions

Coronavirus cases are spiking across the country, including in NY, where 2.93% of tests came back positive on Tuesday (11/10). Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the state would be imposing new restrictions to help slow the spread, including earlier closures for businesses like restaurants, bars, and gyms. "Any establishment with a state liquor license, including bars and restaurants, must close at 10pm," he writes. "Gyms must also close at 10pm. These new statewide rules will take effect Friday, 10pm."

Currently, restaurants are allowed to stay open for outdoor dining until 11 PM and indoor dining (with more restrictions) until midnight.

In addition to businesses, Cuomo is also imposing guidelines on private residences. "We know indoor gatherings and parties are a major source of COVID spread," he writes. "To slow the spread, NYS will limit indoor gatherings at private residences to 10 people. This limit takes effect Friday at 10pm."

"COVID is getting worse by the day," Cuomo continues. "All around the country. The fall surge is here. We are taking action but we need New Yorkers to do their part. Wear a mask. Get tested. Follow all health guidelines. Take this seriously."

In NJ, meanwhile, Governor Phil Murphy recently put a 10 PM curfew in place for indoor dining at restaurants, bars, and clubs. Outdoor dining, however, is still allowed to continue after 10.