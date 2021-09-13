New Yorker Fest 2021 lineup: Aimee Mann, Amy Schumer, Dave Grohl, more

The 2021 edition of the New Yorker Festival happens October 4 -10 with a combination of in-person (outdoor) and virtual events. Tickets for all in-person events go on sale Tuesday, September 14.

A few of the highlights:

Aimee Mann will perform live and appear in conversation with Atul Gawande at Skyline Drive-In on Saturday, October 9 (tickets)

will perform live and appear in conversation with at (tickets) Dave Grohl will perform live and appear in conversation with Kelefa Sanneh at Skyline Drive-In on Friday, October 8 (tickets)

will perform live and appear in conversation with at (tickets) Emily Ratajkowski and Amy Schumer will talk "Body Politics" with Michael Schulman for a virtual event, date TBA (more info)

There are also events with the cast of A Marriage Story (Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain), an early screening of The Humans, an virtual conversation with Stanley Tucci and more. There are also "Dining In" meals created just for the New Yorker Fest that can be ordered for delivery.

Head to the New Yorker Festival's website for the full schedule.

Dave Grohl is in NYC currently and will perform with Foo Fighters tonight in Coney Island.

Aimee Mann's new album Queens of the Summer Hotel is out in November.