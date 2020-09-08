New Yorker Fest goes virtual for 2020 w/ Fiona Apple, Steve Martin, Jerry Seinfeld & more

The New Yorker Festival is going virtual for its 2020 edition which will take place October 5-11. It's also a smaller lineup than usual while still featuring the festival's signature mix of the arts, politics, and culture.

The lineup includes: Fiona Apple, who will talk with Emily Nussbaum and perform on 10/10; Steve Martin & Jerry Seinfeld, who will talk with Susan Morrison on 10/7; Dr Anthony Fauci, who will talk with Michael Specter about pandemic things on 10/5; Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senator Elizabeth Warren ,who will talk with Andrew Marantz on 10/5; and Chris Rock, who will talk about the new season of Fargo with series creator Noah Hawley on 10/6.

There's also Margaret Atwood, Maya Rudolph & Natasha Lyonne, Ira Glass & Malcolm Gladwell, and more.

The New Yorker Festival will also host a drive-in screening of One Night in Miami, which is Regina King's directorial debut, at the Queens Drive-in on October 11. After the screening there will be a virtual Q&A with King, screenwriter Kemp Powers, and David Remnick.

Those are all ticketed events, but there are a couple free ones too, including "A Global Reckoning" on 10/10 where writers Jonathan Franzen, Elizabeth Kolbert, and Bill McKibben will discuss the climate crisis.

Check out the full 2020 New Yorker Festival lineup here.

