New Zealand’s Bailter Space surprise release ‘Concret,’ first new LP in 7 years

Noisy New Zealand indie rock trio Bailter Space came out of hibernation back in May to share three new songs, and now they've just dropped Concret, their first new album in seven years. The album includes those tracks from May -- "Concret," "Delta" and "MODF" -- and six more, all in the band's signature loud, forceful yet melodic style. Give it a spin below. Welcome back, Bailter Space!

Meanwhile, Matador is reissuing Bailter Space's 1995 album, Wammo, as part of the label's "Revisionist History" series, details still TBA.