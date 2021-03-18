Newport Folk Fest: “there will be music this summer,” governor says

Like just about every other festival, Newport Folk and Jazz Festivals were forced to cancel their 2020 editions because of coronavirus. They've been quiet about their plans for this summer so far, but in a new message on social media, they quote Rhode Island Governor Daniel McKee, who said "There will be music in Newport this summer" at a Thursday (3/18) briefing.

"Governor McKee has indicated that we will be able to have events this summer with modified capacities," festival organizers write. "Though Newport Folk won’t look exactly the same, we are thrilled to be safely bringing music and artists back to the Fort."

McKee and Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor said, at the briefing, that state officials were in conversation with Newport Folk and Jazz organizers to hold some form of the festivals this summer, The Newport Daily News reports. Events with up to 1000 attendees, or 10% capacity, will be allowed starting May 1, Pryor said, and larger events may be allowed after July 15.

Stay tuned for more updates.