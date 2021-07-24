Newport Folk Festival 2021 day 1 pics & video (Margo Price, Lucy Dacus, Shakey Graves, more)

After having to take 2020 off because of COVID, Newport Folk Festival returned for its 2021 edition, which is being staged as two unique three-day events called Folk On, on Friday (7/23). Capacity is limited to 50%, and proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test is required to attend.

Thunderstorms forced an early end to Friday, with Grace Potter's set getting cut short, and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats never getting to play. Before that, though, day one included sets from Margo Price (who was joined by Andrew Bird, Adia Victoria, Resistance Revival Chorus, and Shakey Graves throughout her set), The Marcus King Band, Shakey Graves, Lucy Dacus (who brought out Tré Burt, Haley Heynderickx, and Adia Victoria for "Going Going Gone"), Black Joe Lewis, Celisse, Ida Mae, and Resistance Revival Chorus. Check out pictures and a few video clips from the day below.

Speaking of Lucy Dacus, she joins Bright Eyes on tour starting on Tuesday (7/27), including NYC shows at Forest Hills Stadium on July 31 (tickets) and Terminal 5 on August 1 (tickets). We're giving away a pair of tickets to the Terminal 5 show, plus a signed poster -- enter for a chance to win HERE.

photos by Matthew Shelter