Newport Folk Festival 2021 day 2 pics & video (Jason Isbell, Randy Newman, Waxahatchee, more)

After kicking off with an abbreviated day on Friday, the first of Newport Folk Festival's two "Folk On" events continued on Saturday (7/24) at Fort Adams State Park in Newport, RI. Grace Potter kicked off the day, making up for her Friday set being cut short by the weater, and there were also performances from Jason Isbell, Andrew Bird & Jimbo Mathus (who were joined by Margo Price for a cover of John Prine's "Angel from Montgomery"), Randy Newman (whose set included classics like "Short People," "Marie," and "You've Got a Friend in Me"), Waxahatchee (who was joined by Kevin Morby for a few songs), Joy Oladokun, Natalie Hemby, Phosphorescent, Margo Price & Jeremy Ivey, Demeanor, and Yasmin Williams. Check out pictures and video from Saturday below, and see Friday coverage HERE.

photos by Matthew Shelter