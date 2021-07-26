Newport Folk Festival 2021 day 3 pics & video: Chaka Khan, Brandi Carlile, Nathaniel Rateliff, more

The first of Newport Folk Festival's two three-day, limited capacity "Folk On" events wrapped up on Sunday (7/25) at Fort Adams State Park. Chaka Khan made a surprise guest appearance during the finale, a set billed as "Allison Russell's Once and Future Sound," which also featured Brandi Carlile, Yola, Adia Victoria, Margo Price, Amythyst Kiah, Joy Oladokun, Celisse, Kam Franklin, and Sunny War. Watch them perform "I'm Every Woman" and "I'll Take You There" below.

Sunday at Newport also included sets from Nathaniel Rateliff (who covered John Prine with Margo Price, Courtney Marie Andrews, Tré Burt, and Tommy Prine), Devon Gilfillian (who covered Marvin Gaye's What's Going On with Nathaniel Rateliff, Lucius, Langhorne Slim, Maggie Rose, Courtney Marie Andrews, and Erin Rae), Middle Brother, Kevin Morby (who was joined by Waxahatchee), Yola (who was also joined by Brandi Carlile), Billy Strings, Caamp, Erin Rae, and more. Check out pictures and video from the day below.

See pictures from Friday at Folk On HERE and Saturday HERE. Stay tuned for more from Folk On's second sessions, which begin Monday (7/26).

photos by Matthew Shelter