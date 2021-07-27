Newport Folk Festival 2021 day 4 pics & video: Ben Gibbard, Middle Brother, more

Newport Folk Festival's second three-day, limited capacity "Folk On" event of 2021 kicked off on Monday (7/26) at Fort Adams State Park. Brothers of a Feather, aka Chris and Rich Robinson of The Black Crowes headlined, and the day also featured performances from Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Ben Gibbard (who played a set heavy on classic Death Cab for Cutie favorites, plus a few covers), Deer Tick/Dawes/Delta Spirit spinoff Middle Brother (who covered Delta Spirit with the band's Kelly Winrich, and brought out Jonny Fritz and Kam Franklin), Hiss Golden Messenger, Fruit Bats, Aoife O'Donovan, Courtney Marie Andrews, and more. Check out pictures and video from the whole day below.

Catch up on part one of Folk On with pictures and video from Friday HERE, Saturday HERE, and Sunday HERE.

photos by Matthew Shelter