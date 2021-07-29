Newport Folk Festival 2021 day 6 pics & video: Julien Baker, Deer Tick, more

Newport Folk Festival's second three-day, reduced-capacity "Folk On" event of 2021 wrapped up on Wednesday (7/28) in Fort Adams State Park. Deer Tick headlined, closing out their set with a big a cappella group singalong of "Goodnight, Irene." They also covered Ben Vaughn's "Too Sensitive for This World" with Courtney Marie Andrews, S.G. Goodman, Katie Pruitt, and Langhorne Slim; were joined by Vanessa Carlton on "In Our Time;" and paid tribute to the late Dusty Hill by covering ZZ Top's "Cheap Sunglasses."

Wednesday at Newport Folk also included sets from Julien Baker, Lake Street Dive, Black Pumas (who were a surprise addition to the lineup), Chris Thile (who covered Jack White, Gillian Welch, and Dylan), Jonathan Russell, Katie Pruitt (who covered John Prine), Early James, Watchhouse, and more. Check out pictures and video below.

photos by Matthew Shelter