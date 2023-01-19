Newport Folk Festival announces 2023 on-sale date for tickets

The 2023 edition of the Newport Folk Festival goes down July 28-30. This year's lineup hasn't been revealed yet, but they've just announced that tickets will go on sale Wednesday, February 1 at 1 PM EST. Here's the pricing:

3-Day General Admission Pass: $270.89 (includes fees)

2-Day General Admission Pass: $214.24 (includes fees)

Single Day Ticket: $111.24 (includes fees)

3-Day Parking: $69.01 (includes fees)

Single Day Parking: $25.75

Children under 10 are free with a maximum of 2 children attending per ticketed adult.

The 2022 edition of Newport Folk Fest featured Joni Mitchell's first performance in a decade, an all-star tribute to Paul Simon, plus Brandi Carlile, The National, The Roots, Dinosaur Jr, Nathaniel Rateliff, Lucius, Japanese Breakfast, Arny Margret, and more.