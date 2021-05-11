Newport Folk Festival reveals 2021 event details, ticket information

A month ago, Newport Folk Festival announced the dates, July 23-25 and July 26-28, for the "two unique 3-day events of surprise performances, storytelling, and workshops at Fort Adams" they plan to hold this summer in place of a typical edition of their annual festival. Now they've announced a few more details, and the ticketing information, for those events. Capacity will be limited to 50%, and they'll have artists performing on two main stages. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, May 18 at 11 AM ET.

"This summer, Newport will stage a once-in-a-lifetime event for its audience - bringing intimate and up-close experiences for fans and artists alike," they write. "As always, Newport Folk will bring surprise guests and never before seen collaborations all set to the backdrop of Narragansett Bay. Newport Folk may not look the same, but it will feel the same."

About further COVID restrictions, they write, "At the moment, it’s too early to publish our safety protocols in full detail. The conditions of the pandemic are evolving daily and trending in a positive direction. The safety of our fans, artists, staff, vendors and volunteers remains our top priority. We will communicate and publish detailed protocols as the event date gets closer so you know exactly what to expect. For now, please note that you will most likely be subject to certain health protocols required at the time of the event that include proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test, temperature checks, social distancing and mask-wearing."

Stay tuned for lineup information and more details.