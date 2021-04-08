Newport Folk & Jazz Festivals announce 2021 dates for “unique 3-day events”

After Rhode Island Governor Daniel McKee promised "there will be music in Newport this summer," Newport Folk and Jazz Festivals have announced the dates of their planned returns this summer. Newport Folk will hold two events, scheduled for July 23-25 and July 26-28, and because of COVID capacity restrictions, they write that they'll be "doing things a little differently this year" and presenting "two unique 3-day events of surprise performances, storytelling, and workshops at Fort Adams."

Tickets will be made available "in phases," and members will be contacted with details about attending "in the coming weeks," with non-members to follow.

"Our goal is to keep our ecosystem going until we can gather our entire Folk Family next summer!," organizers write. "We are working hand in hand with state and local government and various health officials to ensure that what we present will set a benchmark for safety and transparency through our protocols and communication. We will be sharing more protocol details on what to expect to members and fans very soon." Find more information on their site.

Newport Jazz Festival, meanwhile, is scheduled for July 30 to August 2. Stay tuned for lineups, ticketing information, and further details about both fests.