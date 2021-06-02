Newport Jazz Fest 2021: Wynton Marsalis, Khruangbin, Andra Day, more
The Newport Jazz Festival happens July 30 - August 1 and they've just announced the lineup, which includes Wynton Marsalis, Andra Day, Khruangbin, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Maris Staples, a Nina Simone tribute from Ledisi, plus Robert Glasper, The Jam Jawn (Christian McBride, John Scofield, Marco Benevento, and Joe Russo), Makaya McCraven, A Christian McBride Situation, Yola, Cory Wong, Charles Lloyd, and more.
Tickets for the 2021 Newport Jazz Festival go on sale Thursday, June 3 at 11 AM Eastern.
You can check out the daily lineups below, and the fest says more artists are still to be announced.
Newport Folk Festival, meanwhile, will hold two "unique three-day events," scheduled for July 23-25 and July 26-28.
NEWPORT JAZZ FESTIVAL 2022 - DAILY LINEUPS
Friday
Wynton Marsalis
Khruangbin
Robert Glasper & Terrace Martin Present “Dinner Party”
Christian McBride Situation
Cory Wong
Yola
Makaya McCraven
Catherine Russell
Arturo & Adam O'Farrill
Saturday
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
Mavis Staples
Ledisi Sings Nina Simone
Robert Glasper Acoustic Trio + DJ Jahi Sundance
Chris Potter Circuits Trio
Terri Lyne Carrington + Social Science
Immanuel Wilkins
Sunday
Andra Day
A Black Radio Production: Robert Glasper with Special Guests
The Jam Jawn: Christian McBride, John Scofield, Marco Benevento & Joe Russo
Charles Lloyd
Jazz Gallery All-Stars
Bogie Band