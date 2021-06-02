Newport Jazz Fest 2021: Wynton Marsalis, Khruangbin, Andra Day, more

The Newport Jazz Festival happens July 30 - August 1 and they've just announced the lineup, which includes Wynton Marsalis, Andra Day, Khruangbin, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Maris Staples, a Nina Simone tribute from Ledisi, plus Robert Glasper, The Jam Jawn (Christian McBride, John Scofield, Marco Benevento, and Joe Russo), Makaya McCraven, A Christian McBride Situation, Yola, Cory Wong, Charles Lloyd, and more.

Tickets for the 2021 Newport Jazz Festival go on sale Thursday, June 3 at 11 AM Eastern.

You can check out the daily lineups below, and the fest says more artists are still to be announced.

Newport Folk Festival, meanwhile, will hold two "unique three-day events," scheduled for July 23-25 and July 26-28.

NEWPORT JAZZ FESTIVAL 2022 - DAILY LINEUPS

Friday

Wynton Marsalis

Khruangbin

Robert Glasper & Terrace Martin Present “Dinner Party”

Christian McBride Situation

Cory Wong

Yola

Makaya McCraven

Catherine Russell

Arturo & Adam O'Farrill

Saturday

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

Mavis Staples

Ledisi Sings Nina Simone

Robert Glasper Acoustic Trio + DJ Jahi Sundance

Chris Potter Circuits Trio

Terri Lyne Carrington + Social Science

Immanuel Wilkins

Sunday

Andra Day

A Black Radio Production: Robert Glasper with Special Guests

The Jam Jawn: Christian McBride, John Scofield, Marco Benevento & Joe Russo

Charles Lloyd

Jazz Gallery All-Stars

Bogie Band