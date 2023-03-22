Newport Jazz Fest 2023 lineup: Joe Russo, Kamasi Washington, Thundercat, Herbie Hancock, more
Newport Jazz Festival has announced the full lineup for its 2023 edition, which happens August 4-6 at Fort Adams State Park in Rhode Island. Tickets go on sale Thursday, March 23 at 1 PM Eastern, with a presale starting Wednesday, March 22 at 1 PM Eastern.
Friday (8/4) is headlined by Joe Russo's Almost Dead with Kamasi Washington (who also has his own set that day), with performances by DJ Pee .Wee (aka Anderson .Paak), Soulive, DOMi & JD Beck, Immanuel Wilkins Quartet, Big Freedia and more.
Saturday (8/5) is headlined by Jon Batiste, and also includes Thundercat, Big Gigantic Does Jazz, Christian McBride's Jam Jawn, Charles Lloyd New Quartet, the trio of Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily, plus Julian Lage, Superblue (Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter with Nate Smith & Huntertones Horns), and more.
Sunday (8/6) is is headlined by Herbie Hancock, with performances by Diana Krall, Samara Joy, a Moodswing Reunion (Joshua Redman, Mehldau, McBride, Blade), Scary Godling ft John Scofield, Cautious Clay and more.
Check out the full 2023 Newport Jazz Festival lineup below.
Meanwhile, Newport Folk Festival happens the weekend before (July 28-30) and while they haven't revealed the full lineup yet, it includes Caamp, Aimee Mann, Maggie Rogers, Bartees Strange, Billy Strings, Jonathan Richman, Mdou Moctar, The Beths, Orville Peck and more.
NEWPORT JAZZ 2023 LINEUP
Friday
Joe Russo's Almost Dead with Kamasi Washington
Kamasi Washington
DJ Pee .Wee (Anderson .Paak)
Soulive
DOMi & JD Beck
Immanuel Wilkins Quartet
Big Freedia
Alfa Mist
Butcher Brown
Endea Owens & The Cookout
Lakecia Benjamin and Phoenix
Julius Rodriguez
Saturday
Jon Batiste
Thundercat
Big Gigantic Does Jazz
Christian McBride's Jam Jawn
Charles Lloyd New Quartet
Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily
Julian Lage
Superblue: Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter with Nate Smith & Huntertones Horns
Orrin Evans Quintet
The War and Treaty
Keyon Harrold
James Brandon Lewis
Sunday
Herbie Hancock
Diana Krall
Samara Joy
Redman, Mehldau, McBride, Blade: A Moodswing Reunion
Scary Goldings featuring John Scofield
Cimafunk
Cautious Clay
Somi
Pedrito Martinez
Bill Charlap Trio
Charles McPherson Quintet