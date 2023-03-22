Newport Jazz Fest 2023 lineup: Joe Russo, Kamasi Washington, Thundercat, Herbie Hancock, more

Newport Jazz Festival has announced the full lineup for its 2023 edition, which happens August 4-6 at Fort Adams State Park in Rhode Island. Tickets go on sale Thursday, March 23 at 1 PM Eastern, with a presale starting Wednesday, March 22 at 1 PM Eastern.

Friday (8/4) is headlined by Joe Russo's Almost Dead with Kamasi Washington (who also has his own set that day), with performances by DJ Pee .Wee (aka Anderson .Paak), Soulive, DOMi & JD Beck, Immanuel Wilkins Quartet, Big Freedia and more.

Saturday (8/5) is headlined by Jon Batiste, and also includes Thundercat, Big Gigantic Does Jazz, Christian McBride's Jam Jawn, Charles Lloyd New Quartet, the trio of Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily, plus Julian Lage, Superblue (Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter with Nate Smith & Huntertones Horns), and more.

Sunday (8/6) is is headlined by Herbie Hancock, with performances by Diana Krall, Samara Joy, a Moodswing Reunion (Joshua Redman, Mehldau, McBride, Blade), Scary Godling ft John Scofield, Cautious Clay and more.

Check out the full 2023 Newport Jazz Festival lineup below.

Meanwhile, Newport Folk Festival happens the weekend before (July 28-30) and while they haven't revealed the full lineup yet, it includes Caamp, Aimee Mann, Maggie Rogers, Bartees Strange, Billy Strings, Jonathan Richman, Mdou Moctar, The Beths, Orville Peck and more.

newport-jazz-festival loading...

NEWPORT JAZZ 2023 LINEUP

Friday

Joe Russo's Almost Dead with Kamasi Washington

Kamasi Washington

DJ Pee .Wee (Anderson .Paak)

Soulive

DOMi & JD Beck

Immanuel Wilkins Quartet

Big Freedia

Alfa Mist

Butcher Brown

Endea Owens & The Cookout

Lakecia Benjamin and Phoenix

Julius Rodriguez

Saturday

Jon Batiste

Thundercat

Big Gigantic Does Jazz

Christian McBride's Jam Jawn

Charles Lloyd New Quartet

Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily

Julian Lage

Superblue: Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter with Nate Smith & Huntertones Horns

Orrin Evans Quintet

The War and Treaty

Keyon Harrold

James Brandon Lewis

Sunday

Herbie Hancock

Diana Krall

Samara Joy

Redman, Mehldau, McBride, Blade: A Moodswing Reunion

Scary Goldings featuring John Scofield

Cimafunk

Cautious Clay

Somi

Pedrito Martinez

Bill Charlap Trio

Charles McPherson Quintet