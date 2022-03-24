Newport Jazz Festival announces 2022 lineup ++ tickets on sale today

The 2022 edition of Newport Jazz Festival goes down July 29-31 and they've just announced the lineup, which includes Norah Jones, Esperanza Spalding,The Fearless Flyers, Angelique Kidjo’s Remain In Light, Terence Blanchard, PJ Morton, BADBADNOTGOOD, Makaya McCraven, Nubya Garcia, Sons of Kemet, The Soul Rebels, Sampa The Great, and much more. Check out the lineup so far below; Newport says more artists are still to be announced.

The fest always features a few unique ensembles, and this year those include Newport Jazz artist director Christian McBride’s annual Jawn Jam featuring McBride, Makaya McCraven, Chris Potter, Vijay Iyer, Brandee Younger & Mike Stern; the Jack DeJohnette Quartet with Don Byron, Matt Garrison, and Luisito Quintero; Pino Palladino, Blake Mills, Sam Gendel & Abe Rounds; Joe Lovano’s “Trio Tapestry” featuring Marilyn Crispell and Carmen Castaldi; and The Mingus Big Band, celebrating 100 years of Charles Mingus. The festival will also feature a tribute to the late Newport Jazz and Folk Festivals Founder George Wein, featuring "very special guests to be announced."

3-Day passes for Newport Jazz go on sale today at 11 AM Eastern.

NEWPORT JAZZ FEST 2022 LINEUP:

Norah Jones

Esperanza Spalding,The Fearless Flyers

Angelique Kidjo’s Remain In Light

Terence Blanchard

PJ Morton

The Ron Carter Quartet

BADBADNOTGOOD

Cécile McLorin Salvant

Lettuce

Cory Wong

Sons of Kemet

Nubya Garcia

Jazzmeia Horn

Nate Smith + KINFOLK

Jason Moran & The Bandwagon

Benevento/Russo Duo Acoustic

Nicholas Payton Trio

Maria Schneider Orchestra

Makaya McCraven

Yussef Dayes

Antonio Sanchez & Bad Hombre

Mononeon

Shabaka Hutchings

Vijay Iyer Trio

The Baylor Project

The Soul Rebels

Sampa The Great

Celisse

Emmet Cohen Trio

The Nth Power

Theon Cross

Thana Alexa: Ona

Lady Blackbird

Tuba Skinny

Samara Joy

Melanie Charles

Giveton Gelin

Holly Bowling

Laufey