Newport Jazz Festival announces 2022 lineup ++ tickets on sale today
The 2022 edition of Newport Jazz Festival goes down July 29-31 and they've just announced the lineup, which includes Norah Jones, Esperanza Spalding,The Fearless Flyers, Angelique Kidjo’s Remain In Light, Terence Blanchard, PJ Morton, BADBADNOTGOOD, Makaya McCraven, Nubya Garcia, Sons of Kemet, The Soul Rebels, Sampa The Great, and much more. Check out the lineup so far below; Newport says more artists are still to be announced.
The fest always features a few unique ensembles, and this year those include Newport Jazz artist director Christian McBride’s annual Jawn Jam featuring McBride, Makaya McCraven, Chris Potter, Vijay Iyer, Brandee Younger & Mike Stern; the Jack DeJohnette Quartet with Don Byron, Matt Garrison, and Luisito Quintero; Pino Palladino, Blake Mills, Sam Gendel & Abe Rounds; Joe Lovano’s “Trio Tapestry” featuring Marilyn Crispell and Carmen Castaldi; and The Mingus Big Band, celebrating 100 years of Charles Mingus. The festival will also feature a tribute to the late Newport Jazz and Folk Festivals Founder George Wein, featuring "very special guests to be announced."
3-Day passes for Newport Jazz go on sale today at 11 AM Eastern.
NEWPORT JAZZ FEST 2022 LINEUP:
Norah Jones
Esperanza Spalding,The Fearless Flyers
Angelique Kidjo’s Remain In Light
Terence Blanchard
PJ Morton
The Ron Carter Quartet
BADBADNOTGOOD
Cécile McLorin Salvant
Lettuce
Cory Wong
Sons of Kemet
Nubya Garcia
Jazzmeia Horn
Nate Smith + KINFOLK
Jason Moran & The Bandwagon
Benevento/Russo Duo Acoustic
Nicholas Payton Trio
Maria Schneider Orchestra
Makaya McCraven
Yussef Dayes
Antonio Sanchez & Bad Hombre
Mononeon
Shabaka Hutchings
Vijay Iyer Trio
The Baylor Project
The Soul Rebels
Sampa The Great
Celisse
Emmet Cohen Trio
The Nth Power
Theon Cross
Thana Alexa: Ona
Lady Blackbird
Tuba Skinny
Samara Joy
Melanie Charles
Giveton Gelin
Holly Bowling
Laufey