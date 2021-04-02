NFT & “Golden Ticket” fundraiser auction announced to benefit NIVA

A new NFT fundraiser will raise money to benefit the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) and a few venues: Washington D.C.'s 9:30 Club, NYC's Bowery Ballroom, Nashville's EXIT/IN, Minneapolis' First Avenue, San Francisco's The Independent, Austin's Mohawk, Chicago's The Metro, Seattle's Neumos, New Orleans' Tipitina’s, and Los Angeles' The Troubadour. Digital art depicting the venues, created by Young & Sick and animated by Joe Motion, will go up for auction on MakersPlace beginning Wednesday, April 7 at 6 PM ET. Each is limited to a single NFT edition, and each comes with a "Golden Ticket" that gives the purchaser "VIP access and exclusive perks to future concerts and events."

"The outpouring of support for NIVA and these independent venues has helped us through this devastating time," Stephen Sternschein, founding board member and treasurer of NIVA and managing partner of Heard Presents in Austin, says. "We’re all really excited to meld this new marketplace of NFTs and our fundraising together to help the National Independent Venue Foundation foster this vital aspect of the live music ecosystem."

"Having been inside most of these venues both as a performer and a fan, I jumped at the chance to get involved with NIVA and these iconic venues as fast as I could," Nick from Young & Sick says. "I - like most people - can’t wait to go back to seeing live music, and these legendary venues hold a special place in my heart. I hand-drew these venue interpretations with classic show posters in mind. I hope you love ’em as much as I loved making them. Your help is worth so much. Thank you. x"

More information is available on Goldflyer, the fundraising initiative created by Neon Gold Records, Venue Group and All Things Go that is helping to present the auction.