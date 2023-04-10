NICE, a fest announces 2023 lineup: Karate, Swirlies, Ovlov, more

NICE, a fest has announced the lineup of its third edition, happening on July 20-23 at Crystal Ballroom and The Rockwell in Somerville, MA. The headliners are Karate, Swirlies, Guerrilla Toss, Frances Forever, Ovlov, Valleyheart, Bent Knee, Izzy Heltai, Dino Gala, and Will Dailey. Swirlies' appearance is part of their just-announced tour, the band's first in five years.

All of the bands on the lineup are based in or connected to the Boston area. Valleyheart's Kevin Klien says, "NICE, a fest is giving Boston’s under-the-radar alternative scene a stage to shine on. With the wave of big-money festivals digging their roots in Boston, the closure of many mid-size long-standing venues, it’s hard to feel like Boston has some genuine 'ground up' artistic momentum. But it’s definitely all still there."

Other artists appearing at NICE, a fest include Beeef, Bricklayer, Senseless Optimism, Cape Crush, Grace Givertz, Electric Street Queens, Rusty Mullet, Going222Jail, Jean Paul Jean Paul, and more. Check out the full lineup below. Tickets and passes for NICE, a fest are available now.

NICE, a fest -- 2023 Lineup

KARATE

SWIRLIES

GUERILLA TOSS

FRANCES FOREVER

OVLOV

VALLEYHEART

BENT KNEE

IZZY HELTAI

DINO GALA

WILL DAILEY

BEEEF

BEDROOM EYES

BRICKLAYER

CAROL

DJ SILKY SMOOTH

GATCH

GOING222JAIL

GOGO

GRACE GIVERTZ

HALLE MONE

HUSH CLUB

JESUS THE DINOSAUR

KOMINAS

LAVAGXRL

MAEKO

PAPER LADY

PLEASE 2003

RAW BELL

SENSELESS OPTIMISM

SKI CLUB

THE FURNITURE

TODAY JUNIOR

TROPHY WIFE

WHYTRI

WINKLER

AUMI LUXE

AWNTHAY

BATTLEMODE

BRENNAN WEDL

BRIGHT BOY

CAPE CRUSH

CHAIA

CHELITA

CHRISTIAN PACE

CHYLD

CLIFFORD THE BAND

DJ DENIM DILL

EDWARD GLEN

ELECTRIC STREET QUEENS

EXIT 18

GUT HEALTH

JANET EARTH

JEAN PAUL JEAN PAUL

JUDE IVY

KEYBOARD DOG

L.UCAS

LOST FILM

MAIN ERA

MISS BONES

MULVA

QUIETLY

RADIO COMPASS

RUSTY MULLET

SALTY GREYHOUND

SATURNIIDS

SCREENAGER

SUPERPINK

THE MICHAEL CHARACTER

THRUST CLUB

TIMI.O

TORY SILVER

VELVET DREAMING