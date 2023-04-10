NICE, a fest announces 2023 lineup: Karate, Swirlies, Ovlov, more
NICE, a fest has announced the lineup of its third edition, happening on July 20-23 at Crystal Ballroom and The Rockwell in Somerville, MA. The headliners are Karate, Swirlies, Guerrilla Toss, Frances Forever, Ovlov, Valleyheart, Bent Knee, Izzy Heltai, Dino Gala, and Will Dailey. Swirlies' appearance is part of their just-announced tour, the band's first in five years.
All of the bands on the lineup are based in or connected to the Boston area. Valleyheart's Kevin Klien says, "NICE, a fest is giving Boston’s under-the-radar alternative scene a stage to shine on. With the wave of big-money festivals digging their roots in Boston, the closure of many mid-size long-standing venues, it’s hard to feel like Boston has some genuine 'ground up' artistic momentum. But it’s definitely all still there."
Other artists appearing at NICE, a fest include Beeef, Bricklayer, Senseless Optimism, Cape Crush, Grace Givertz, Electric Street Queens, Rusty Mullet, Going222Jail, Jean Paul Jean Paul, and more. Check out the full lineup below. Tickets and passes for NICE, a fest are available now.
NICE, a fest -- 2023 Lineup
KARATE
SWIRLIES
GUERILLA TOSS
FRANCES FOREVER
OVLOV
VALLEYHEART
BENT KNEE
IZZY HELTAI
DINO GALA
WILL DAILEY
BEEEF
BEDROOM EYES
BRICKLAYER
CAROL
DJ SILKY SMOOTH
GATCH
GOING222JAIL
GOGO
GRACE GIVERTZ
HALLE MONE
HUSH CLUB
JESUS THE DINOSAUR
KOMINAS
LAVAGXRL
MAEKO
PAPER LADY
PLEASE 2003
RAW BELL
SENSELESS OPTIMISM
SKI CLUB
THE FURNITURE
TODAY JUNIOR
TROPHY WIFE
WHYTRI
WINKLER
AUMI LUXE
AWNTHAY
BATTLEMODE
BRENNAN WEDL
BRIGHT BOY
CAPE CRUSH
CHAIA
CHELITA
CHRISTIAN PACE
CHYLD
CLIFFORD THE BAND
DJ DENIM DILL
EDWARD GLEN
ELECTRIC STREET QUEENS
EXIT 18
GUT HEALTH
JANET EARTH
JEAN PAUL JEAN PAUL
JUDE IVY
KEYBOARD DOG
L.UCAS
LOST FILM
MAIN ERA
MISS BONES
MULVA
QUIETLY
RADIO COMPASS
RUSTY MULLET
SALTY GREYHOUND
SATURNIIDS
SCREENAGER
SUPERPINK
THE MICHAEL CHARACTER
THRUST CLUB
TIMI.O
TORY SILVER
VELVET DREAMING