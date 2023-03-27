Nick Cave adds more shows to North American solo tour (win tix to NYC shows)

Tickets for Nick Cave's upcoming fall solo tour featuring Radiohead's Colin Greenwood on bass went on presale today and they've added more shows due to demand in NYC and Los Angeles. The new NYC show is at Beacon Theatre on October 8 (the 10/7 Beacon show is almost sold out) and the new L.A. show is a third night at Orpheum Theatre on October 29. Presales for those are happening now.

Nick's tour also includes a Brooklyn show at Kings Theatre on October 6 which also is almost sold out. All dates are listed below.

We're also giving away a pair of tickets to Nick's first two NYC shows: 10/6 at Kings and 10/7 at Beacon. Enter for a chance to win below.

Nick Cave Beacon Theatre & Kings Theatre Giveaway



Two winners will be chosen at random and contacted with more details. Good luck!

There's a new interview with Nick in The New Yorker where he talks about his dislike for AI-generated music, among many other subjects.

NICK CAVE LIVE IN NORTH AMERICA - 2023 SOLO TOUR DATES:

September 19, 2023 - Asheville, NC - Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

September 21, 2023 - Durham, NC @ DPAC

September 23, 2023 - Washington, D.C. @ Lincoln Theatre

September 25, 2023 - Cleveland, OH @ Playhouse Square

September 27, 2023 - Milwaukee, WE @ Riverside Theater

September 29, 2023 - Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre

October 2, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

October 6, 2023 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

October 7, 2023 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

October 8, 2023 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

October 10, 2023 - Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre

October 12, 2023 - Montreal, QC @ Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier

October 14, 2023 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

October 15, 2023 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre

October 17, 2023 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

October 20, 2023 - Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall

October 22, 2023 - Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

October 23, 2023 - Austin, TX @ ACL at The Moody

October 27, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

October 28, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

October 29, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre