Nick Cave announces memoir documenting the years after his son’s death

Nick Cave has announced a new memoir, Faith, Hope and Carnage, which documents the time since his son Arthur's tragic death in 2015 and it's drawn from over 40 hours of interviews with journalist Sean O’Hagan, who has known Cave for 30 years. "It has been a strange, anchoring pleasure to talk to Sean O’Hagan through these uncertain times," Cave said.

O'Hagan added, "This is a book of intimate and often surprising conversations in which Nick Cave talks honestly about his life, his music and the dramatic transformation of both wrought by personal tragedy. It provides deep insight into the singular mind of one of the most original and challenging artists of our time - as well as exploring the complex dynamic between faith and doubt that underpins his work."

The synopsis calls it "a meditation on big ideas including, faith, art, music, grief and much more." It's expected to be released in fall of 2022.

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds also have their B-Sides and Rarities Part II compilation due October 22, and you can pre-order it on double vinyl. They released its newest single "Earthlings" yesterday.