Nick Cave announces NYC shows with Warren Ellis

Nick Cave is playing shows with The Bad Seeds in the UK and Europe throughout the summer of 2022, and he's just announced a pair of US dates in NYC with Bad Seed Warren Ellis, with whom he made this year's Carnage. They're on March 24 and 25 at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, and tickets go on sale Friday, 11/19.

Still no word yet on whether these NYC dates are part of a US tour; stay tuned for more info.

Along with Carnage, Nick Cave released a new b-sides and rarities collection this year. Order both on vinyl, along with Push the Sky Away and Ghosteen, in the BV store.

Nick has also been busy writing and illustrating a new children's book, playing HG Wells in the new Benedict Cumberbatch film, scoring Netflix's upcoming Blonde adaptation, working on a new memoir, and more.