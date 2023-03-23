Nick Cave announces solo tour with Radiohead’s Colin Greenwood on bass

Nick Cave has announced a North American solo tour where he will be accompanied by Radiohead's Colin Greenwood on bass. The tour starts September 19 in Asheville, NC and it wraps up with two Los Angeles shows at the Orpheum on October 27 & 28, with stops in DC, Cleveland, Milwaukee, Chicago, Boston, Montreal, Toronto, Nashville, Austin and more. All dates are listed below.

There are two NYC shows: October 6 at Kings Theatre and October 7 at Beacon Theatre. Tickets for all dates of Nick's tour go on sale Friday, March 31 at 10 AM local time, with a presale starting Monday, March 27 at 10 AM local (register for the presale here).

NICK CAVE LIVE IN NORTH AMERICA - 2023 SOLO TOUR DATES:

September 19, 2023 - Asheville, NC - Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

September 21, 2023 - Durham, NC @ DPAC

September 23, 2023 - Washington, D.C. @ Lincoln Theatre

September 25, 2023 - Cleveland, OH @ Playhouse Square

September 27, 2023 - Milwaukee, WE @ Riverside Theater

September 29, 2023 - Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre

October 2, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

October 6, 2023 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

October 7, 2023 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

October 10, 2023 - Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre

October 12, 2023 - Montreal, QC @ Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier

October 14, 2023 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

October 15, 2023 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre

October 17, 2023 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

October 20, 2023 - Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall

October 22, 2023 - Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

October 23, 2023 - Austin, TX @ ACL at The Moody

October 27, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

October 28, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre