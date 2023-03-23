Nick Cave announces solo tour with Radiohead’s Colin Greenwood on bass
Nick Cave has announced a North American solo tour where he will be accompanied by Radiohead's Colin Greenwood on bass. The tour starts September 19 in Asheville, NC and it wraps up with two Los Angeles shows at the Orpheum on October 27 & 28, with stops in DC, Cleveland, Milwaukee, Chicago, Boston, Montreal, Toronto, Nashville, Austin and more. All dates are listed below.
There are two NYC shows: October 6 at Kings Theatre and October 7 at Beacon Theatre. Tickets for all dates of Nick's tour go on sale Friday, March 31 at 10 AM local time, with a presale starting Monday, March 27 at 10 AM local (register for the presale here).
Pick up Nick Cave albums on vinyl in the BV shop.
NICK CAVE LIVE IN NORTH AMERICA - 2023 SOLO TOUR DATES:
September 19, 2023 - Asheville, NC - Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
September 21, 2023 - Durham, NC @ DPAC
September 23, 2023 - Washington, D.C. @ Lincoln Theatre
September 25, 2023 - Cleveland, OH @ Playhouse Square
September 27, 2023 - Milwaukee, WE @ Riverside Theater
September 29, 2023 - Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre
October 2, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
October 6, 2023 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
October 7, 2023 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
October 10, 2023 - Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre
October 12, 2023 - Montreal, QC @ Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier
October 14, 2023 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
October 15, 2023 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre
October 17, 2023 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
October 20, 2023 - Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall
October 22, 2023 - Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre
October 23, 2023 - Austin, TX @ ACL at The Moody
October 27, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
October 28, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre