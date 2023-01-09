Nick Cave gives update on new Bad Seeds album: “I’ve got to write the bloody thing”

In his first post of 2023 on his The Red Hand Files site, Nick Cave gave insight on his next album with the Bad Seeds -- it's in the works, and hopefully on the way this year. "My plan for this year is to make a new record with the Bad Seeds," Nick writes. "This is both good news and bad news. Good news because who doesn’t want a new Bad Seeds record? Bad news because I’ve got to write the bloody thing."

He continued on to detail the difficulty of songwriting, and shared some lyrics in progress. "Writing lyrics is the pits," he wrote. "It’s like jumping for frogs, Fred. It’s the shits. It’s the bogs. It actually hurts. It comes in spurts, but few and far between. There is something obscene about the whole affair. Like crimes that rhyme." Read the full letter on The Red Hand Files.

Nick's last Bad Seeds album was 2019's Ghosteen, and since then he's stayed busy, with projects including live album and film Idiot Prayer (Nick Cave Alone at Alexandra Palace) in 2020; an album with longtime collaborator and Bad Seed Warren Ellis, Carnage; and a new collection of b-sides and rarities in 2021. 2022 saw Nick release spoken word album Seven Psalms, plus two scores with Ellis, for Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan's Netflix series Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and for Andrew Dominik's film Blonde. Nick Cave also collaborated with Australian duo The Party Dozen last year. We'll see what 2023 brings.