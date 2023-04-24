Nick Cave pays tribute to The Pop Group’s Mark Stewart

Nick Cave has paid tribute to The Pop Group's Mark Stewart, who died on Friday at age 62. It was via Cave's Red Hand Files site where numerous fans wrote in, asking Nick to write about Stewart.

"It was the most exciting and ferocious concert of my young life," Nick said of seeing The Pop Group in 1979, not long after his band The Birthday Party moved from Australia to the UK. "Everything changed at that moment and we, as a fledgling band, knew then what we needed to do. I think The Birthday Party truly became The Birthday Party that night – more musically adventurous, more anarchic, more confronting, more dangerous."

Nick said even though he and Stewart had differing ideologies, they became friends. "Along the way Mark taught me many things about life – for instance that you could get stoned from inhaling Tippex (they’ve changed the ingredients, kids), and that sleeping was a bourgeois indulgence, and that the world was one giant corporate conspiracy, and that one way to win an argument was to just never, ever stop shouting. I have since revised some of these notions, but not my love and admiration for this great man, a fearsome vocalist and unbelievably exciting frontman to whom I am deeply indebted."

Closing, Nick suggested everyone remember Mark by listening to The Pop Group's debut single, "We Are All Prostitutes" which he says has "the greatest opening twenty seconds of any song ever recorded" and which "influenced me as much as anything I have ever heard." Listen to that and read Cave's tribute in full, below.

Nick will be in North America on a solo tour this fall.