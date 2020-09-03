Nick Cave releasing ‘Idiot Prayer’ as a live album and film

In July, Nick Cave livestreamed a solo piano concert called Idiot Prayer as a one-time-only, ticketed stream, but if you missed it or want to rewatch it, you're in luck. He's now officially releasing it as a live album and film. Idiot Prayer: Nick Cave Alone at Alexandra Palace hits theaters worldwide on November 5 and the album comes out November 20. Here's the announcement in Nick's words:

The film Idiot Prayer evolved from my Conversations With… events. I loved playing deconstructed versions of my songs at these shows, distilling them to their essential forms. I felt I was rediscovering the songs all over again, and started to think about going into a studio and recording these reimagined versions at some stage - whenever I could find the time.

Then, the pandemic came—the world went into lockdown, and fell into an eerie, self-reflective silence. It was within this silence that I began to think about the idea of not only recording the songs, but also filming them. We worked with the team at Alexandra Palace—a venue I have played and love—on securing a date to film just as soon as they were allowed to re-open the building to us.

On 19th June 2020, surrounded by Covid officers with tape measures and thermometers, masked-up gaffers and camera operators, nervous looking technicians and buckets of hand gel, we created something very strange and very beautiful that spoke into this uncertain time, but was in no way bowed by it. This is the album taken from that film. It is a prayer into the void—alone at Alexandra Palace—a souvenir from a strange and precarious moment in history. I hope you enjoy it.