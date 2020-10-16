Nick Cave shares “Euthanasia” from ‘Idiot Prayer,’ talks overcoming heroin addiction
As mentioned, Idiot Prayer, the solo piano concert Nick Cave streamed over the summer, is being released as a live album on November 20, and screening in theaters worldwide before that (those that are open, anyway), on November 5. Ahead of that, Nick has shared another little teaser from the show, this time of his performance of a previously unreleased track, "Euthanasia." It's a gorgeous, melancholy song, which he wrote during the sessions that produced 2016's Skeleton Tree, and you can stream it below.
Meanwhile, Nick has written a new post on his Red Hand Files page, where he regularly provides thoughtful, considered answers to fan questions. This time, Evan from Portland, OR asks him how he feels about Narcotics Anonymous, and if he has any advice for a recovering heroin user. "As a recovering heroin addict, I am having difficulty getting into the Narcotics Anonymous scene," Evan writes.
In response, Nick says, "I think it would be fair to say if it weren’t for NA I probably wouldn’t have survived my heroin addiction," continuing, "I owe Narcotics Anonymous my life. When no one else would have me, Narcotics Anonymous always would." Read his answer in full below, and on The Red Hand Files.
Dear Evan,
Personally, I have a lot of time for Narcotics Anonymous, but I do understand your resistance to the idea. I was the same. In my heart I never really got it — never felt the same connection other people seemed to have. I always felt outside the idea, looking in. I could never fully commit.
However, I think it would be fair to say if it weren’t for NA I probably wouldn’t have survived my heroin addiction. Narcotics Anonymous was this thing, steady and ever-present, that just never ever went away, a place I could come crawling back to, again and again, year after year, and be accepted and welcomed, welcomed back in. In this respect I owe Narcotics Anonymous my life. When no one else would have me, Narcotics Anonymous always would.
The basis of Narcotics Anonymous, the Twelve Steps, a series of suggestions as to how to live a life — the original ‘antidote to chaos’ — seems to me to be an extraordinarily effective way to navigate the world, for all people, addicts or otherwise. Having said that, I do not follow The Twelve Steps myself, to my detriment I would say. Doubtless, I would be a better person if I did.
In the end you find your own way. Ultimately I found mine outside of NA, with my wife, but it took Narcotics Anonymous to show me the way.
Reading your letter again, Evan, my advice to you — and to me — go to a fucking meeting.
Love, Nick