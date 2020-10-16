Nick Cave shares “Euthanasia” from ‘Idiot Prayer,’ talks overcoming heroin addiction

As mentioned, Idiot Prayer, the solo piano concert Nick Cave streamed over the summer, is being released as a live album on November 20, and screening in theaters worldwide before that (those that are open, anyway), on November 5. Ahead of that, Nick has shared another little teaser from the show, this time of his performance of a previously unreleased track, "Euthanasia." It's a gorgeous, melancholy song, which he wrote during the sessions that produced 2016's Skeleton Tree, and you can stream it below.

Meanwhile, Nick has written a new post on his Red Hand Files page, where he regularly provides thoughtful, considered answers to fan questions. This time, Evan from Portland, OR asks him how he feels about Narcotics Anonymous, and if he has any advice for a recovering heroin user. "As a recovering heroin addict, I am having difficulty getting into the Narcotics Anonymous scene," Evan writes.

In response, Nick says, "I think it would be fair to say if it weren’t for NA I probably wouldn’t have survived my heroin addiction," continuing, "I owe Narcotics Anonymous my life. When no one else would have me, Narcotics Anonymous always would." Read his answer in full below, and on The Red Hand Files.