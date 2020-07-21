Nick Cave shares “Galleon Ship” performance from ‘Idiot Prayer’ concert film
Idiot Prayer, the new Nick Cave solo concert film shot in June at London's iconic Alexandra Palace, will premiere on Thursday (7/23) as a live, streaming event. The trailer for the film was more of a tease, but he's now offered up some of the performance footage. The studio version of "Galleon Ship," from 2019's beautiful and devastating Ghosteen, blankets Nick's voice in woozy, swirling synths; here, with Nick alone at a piano and bathed in purple hues, its emotions of loss and grief are laid all the more bare. You can watch the minute-long clip below.
Idiot Prayer is being treated like a livestream with three global screening times on 7/23: Australia & Asia: 8 PM AEST, UK & Europe: 8 PM BST / 9pm CEST, and North & South America: 7 PM PDT / 10 PM EDT. Tickets are on sale.
In other news, there's a new "Red Right Hand" Nick Cave vinyl figure where the hand in question glows in the dark.