Nick Cave shares ‘Idiot Prayer’ concert film trailer, discusses protest music he likes

Nick Cave's Idiot Prayer, a filmed solo performance shot at London's Alexandra Palace, will be streamed on July 23 and he's just shared the trailer for it. It might even be better described as a prelude: we see him walking alone through the empty palace, as he recites the lyrics from Ghosteen's "Spinning Song" in voiceover. Watch that below.

Nick has also shared a lengthy statement about Idiot Prayer, and how it was made. "Surrounded by Covid officers with tape measures and thermometers, masked-up gaffers and camera operators, nervous looking technicians and buckets of hand gel, together we created something very strange and very beautiful that spoke into this uncertain moment, but was in no way bowed by it." He also says he considers it the final film in the trilogy that began with 20,000 Days on Earth and One More Time with Feeling. Read the whole thing below.

Although it's a film, Idiot Prayer is being treated like a livestream with three global screening times: Australia & Asia: 8 PM AEST, UK & Europe: 8 PM BST / 9pm CEST, and North & South America: 7 PM PDT / 10 PM EDT. Tickets are on sale.

Meanwhile, Nick has a new entry in his Red Hand Files site where he answers fans questions. In a follow-up to a recent entry talking about why he doesn't write protest songs, he was asked about political and protest songs by others he admires. He offers up Nina Simone's 1972 live album Emergency Ward!: "In 1972 Nina Simone released a live album entitled Emergency Ward! that was, by her own admission, her oppositional response to the Vietnam War. This record begins with an eighteen-minute rendition of ‘My Sweet Lord’, that could well be her greatest musical achievement. Nina Simone’s interpretation of George Harrison’s gentle cosmic entreaty ends up, in her hands, as a howl of spiritual abandonment and accusation." Read Cave's whole entry over at The Red Hand Files.

If you need more Nick Cave, his YouTube channel Bad Seed TeeVee streams 24/7 with new content added regularly.

Still no word on new 2021 dates for Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds North American tour which was supposed to have happened in in the fall. Stay tuned.