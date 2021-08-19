Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds announce ‘B-Sides and Rarities Part II,’ share “Vortex”
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds have announced B-Sides and Rarities Part II, the sequel to their 2005 b-sides and rarities comp. It features 27 rare and previously unreleased songs that were recorded between 2005 and 2020, including one featuring Blondie's Debbie Harry and one recorded live with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra. Nick said:
I always liked the original B-Sides & Rarities more than any of our other albums. It’s the only one I’d listen to willingly. It seems more relaxed, even a bit nonsensical in places, but with some beautiful songs throughout. There is something, too, about the smallness of certain songs that is closer to their original spirit.
B-Sides & Rarities Part II continues this strange and beautiful collection of lost songs from The Bad Seeds. I love the final side of the last disc because it reveals the small and fragile beginnings of some of my favourite Bad Seeds songs. 'Waiting For You' complete with bizarre ‘canning factory’ rhythm track, a gorgeous 'Life Per Se' deemed too sad for Skeleton Tree, and ‘Earthlings’ that some consider the finest track of the Ghosteen sessions.
The first single released is "Vortex," which Nick, Warren Ellis, Martyn Casey, and Jim Sclavunos recorded in 2006 and apparently shelved because they couldn't decide if they should make it a Grinderman song or a Bad Seeds song. It sounds pretty massive, as you can hear for yourself below.
B-Sides and Rarities Part II comes out October 22 via self-release. You can pre-order it from Nick Cave's webstore, and there's an option that pairs both installments of B-Sides and Rarities as a 7LP set. Artwork and tracklist below.
Tracklist
PART II CD1/LP1
A1. Hey Little Firing Squad
A2. Fleeting Love
A3. Accidents Will Happen
A4. Free To Walk (With Debbie Harry)
A5. Avalanche
A6. Vortex
B1. Needle Boy
B2. Lightning Bolts
B3. Animal X
B4. Give Us a Kiss
B5. Push The Sky Away (Live with The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra)
PART II CD1/LP2
A1. First Skeleton Tree
A2. King Sized Nick Cave Blues
A3. Opium Eyes
A4. Big Dream (With Sky)
A5. Instrumental #33
A6. Hell Villanelle
A7. Euthanasia
A8. Life Per Se
B1. Steve McQueen
B2. First Bright Horses
B3. First Girl in Amber
B4. Glacier
B5. Heart that Kills You
B6. First Waiting for You
B7. Sudden Song
B8. Earthlings