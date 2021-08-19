Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds announce ‘B-Sides and Rarities Part II,’ share “Vortex”

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds have announced B-Sides and Rarities Part II, the sequel to their 2005 b-sides and rarities comp. It features 27 rare and previously unreleased songs that were recorded between 2005 and 2020, including one featuring Blondie's Debbie Harry and one recorded live with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra. Nick said:

I always liked the original B-Sides & Rarities more than any of our other albums. It’s the only one I’d listen to willingly. It seems more relaxed, even a bit nonsensical in places, but with some beautiful songs throughout. There is something, too, about the smallness of certain songs that is closer to their original spirit. B-Sides & Rarities Part II continues this strange and beautiful collection of lost songs from The Bad Seeds. I love the final side of the last disc because it reveals the small and fragile beginnings of some of my favourite Bad Seeds songs. 'Waiting For You' complete with bizarre ‘canning factory’ rhythm track, a gorgeous 'Life Per Se' deemed too sad for Skeleton Tree, and ‘Earthlings’ that some consider the finest track of the Ghosteen sessions.

The first single released is "Vortex," which Nick, Warren Ellis, Martyn Casey, and Jim Sclavunos recorded in 2006 and apparently shelved because they couldn't decide if they should make it a Grinderman song or a Bad Seeds song. It sounds pretty massive, as you can hear for yourself below.

B-Sides and Rarities Part II comes out October 22 via self-release. You can pre-order it from Nick Cave's webstore, and there's an option that pairs both installments of B-Sides and Rarities as a 7LP set. Artwork and tracklist below.

--

Tracklist

PART II CD1/LP1

A1. Hey Little Firing Squad

A2. Fleeting Love

A3. Accidents Will Happen

A4. Free To Walk (With Debbie Harry)

A5. Avalanche

A6. Vortex

B1. Needle Boy

B2. Lightning Bolts

B3. Animal X

B4. Give Us a Kiss

B5. Push The Sky Away (Live with The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra)

PART II CD1/LP2

A1. First Skeleton Tree

A2. King Sized Nick Cave Blues

A3. Opium Eyes

A4. Big Dream (With Sky)

A5. Instrumental #33

A6. Hell Villanelle

A7. Euthanasia

A8. Life Per Se

B1. Steve McQueen

B2. First Bright Horses

B3. First Girl in Amber

B4. Glacier

B5. Heart that Kills You

B6. First Waiting for You

B7. Sudden Song

B8. Earthlings