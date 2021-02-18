Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds giving away signed instruments, more to support tour crew

With touring still on hold for the foreseeable future, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds have announced a charity prize draw with the goal of raising funds to support their tour crew. They've collected over 100 prizes, including The Bad Seeds' own signed instruments, a limited edition art print of Nick Cave, deluxe album copies, tickets to future shows, and much more - see the full list of prizes and pictures below.

The fundraiser's description reads:

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds had planned to tour the globe in 2020, but with bags and flight cases almost packed, and just weeks to go before the start of rehearsals, the virus struck. With a rescheduled Plan B tour, and then a Plan C, also derailed by Covid and the uncertainty surrounding it, The Bad Seeds will now not be back on the road for the time being. This means work for our crew has vanished. As freelancers, there has been little or no support on offer to them from the authorities, and available work elsewhere is currently almost non-existent. We have supported our direct crew as best as we can, but we thought we’d also have a bit of fun with a prize draw to help raise funds for them.

To participate in the draw, you can purchase tickets until March 12. Winning tickets will be drawn at random, and each winning ticket will grant the winner a random lot out of the 100+ prizes. There's also an option to donate without entering the prize draw. Their goal is to raise £75,000 for The Bad Seeds' touring crew, which they're already well on their way to. Find more information here.

"Many of our immediate crew - those who work closely with us - have been with us for years, decades even; without their love and knowledge of the band, their dedication and expertise, their willingness to spend long periods away from home, work long hours and assume unconventional sleeping arrangements, our shows simply would not happen," the fundraiser's description continues. "Join us in showing appreciation for this awesome bunch - we look forward to the day when they can get us and the show back on the road."

Prizes: