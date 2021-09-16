Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds share “Earthlings” from new rarities compilation

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds' sequel to their 2005 b-sides and rarities compilation, B-Sides and Rarities Part II, is due out on October 22 (pre-order on double vinyl), and they've shared a second track from it, "Earthlings." The melancholy track, which ends in the sounds of a spectral choir, comes from the sessions that produced Nick's 2019 album Ghosteen, and Nick says that it's considered by some to be "the finest track of the Ghosteen sessions," continuing, "'Earthlings' is the missing link that binds Ghosteen together. A lovely song that just got away..."

Watch the lyric video for "Earthlings" below, and pre-order B-Sides and Rarities Part II on vinyl HERE.