Nick Cave, The Killers, Iggy Pop, Franz Ferdinand & HEALTH cancel shows in Russia

Green Day recently cancelled a scheduled show in Russia in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and as the war continues, other artists have followed suit, cancelling shows in the region. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds called off the summer shows they had scheduled there, writing, "In light of current events, we have no choice but to cancel our shows in Russia and Ukraine which were due to take place this summer. Our thoughts and love go out to the brave people of Ukraine, their heroic leader, and all those suffering from this senseless war. Ukraine, we stand with you, and with all those in Russia who oppose this brutal act, and we pray that this madness is brought to a close soon."

Iggy Pop cancelled a festival appearance in Moscow scheduled for the summer. A message on his social media reads, "The festival appearance of Iggy Pop in Moscow on the 10th of July 2022 is cancelled. In light of current events, this is necessary. Our thoughts are with the Ukrainians and all the brave people who oppose this violence and seek peace. #StandingWithUkraine"

Franz Ferdinand also had Russian shows scheduled for the summer, which they are cancelling. They write, "We are cancelling our Russian shows that are scheduled for this summer. The only reason for this is the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian state. We love Russia. This great country has inspired our band through its art and literature and since we first played there seventeen years ago, we have built a rich and deep relationship with our Russian fans. Since Thursday morning, we have spoken to many of our friends in Russia via social media and have encountered unanimous opposition to this violence and solidarity with our Ukrainian friends. We know you see the madness of your country’s leadership. We know you do not want war. We do not want war. Despite the tragedy of this situation, we still burn a flame of optimism in our hearts and look forward to the day when we can return in a time of peace to share the joy of music together again."

HEALTH, whose 2022 tour was set to stop in Russia in April, has also cancelled the three shows they had scheduled there. "Though we do not wish to penalize our fans for governmental decisions that are beyond their control, given the current state of affairs we will no longer be performing our previously scheduled shows in St. Petersburg and Moscow," they write. "Our thoughts go out to the people of Ukraine."

Meanwhile, while they are still listed on the festival's website and haven't released an official statement, TMZ reports that The Killers have pulled out of the same Moscow festival Iggy Pop was scheduled for, Park Live.