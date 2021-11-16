Nick Cave & Warren Ellis announce 2022 North American tour

Nick Cave just announced a pair of Brooklyn shows with Bad Seed and Carnage collaborator Warren Ellis, happening March 24 and 25 at Kings Theatre. He's now revealed that those shows are part of a 17-show North American tour, his first since COVID. The dates begin in Asheville on March 1, and include stops in Dallas, Austin, Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago, Boston, NYC, Toronto, Montreal, and more. See all dates below.

In addition to the Brooklyn shows, there are two more NYC dates, happening March 27 and 28 at Beacon Theatre, and the Los Angeles date is on March 9 at Shrine Auditorium. Tickets to those, and all dates, go on sale Friday, November 19 at 10 AM local time.

Get Nick and Warren's 2021 album Carnage on vinyl, along with Nick and the Bad Seeds' new b-sides and rarities collection, Ghosteen, and Push the Sky Away, in the BV store.

NICK CAVE & WARREN ELLIS: 2022 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

March 1 - Asheville, NC - Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

March 4 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre

March 5 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at Moody Theater

March 6 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at Moody Theater

March 9 - Los Angeles, CA - Shrine Auditorium

March 13 & 14 - Oakland, CA - Paramount Theatre

March 17 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

March 20 - Chicago, IL - Auditorium Theatre

March 22 - Boston, MA - Wang Theatre

March 24 & 25 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre

March 27 & 28 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

March 31 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

April 2 & 3 - Montreal, QC - Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier