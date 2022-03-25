Nick Cave & Warren Ellis began NYC run at Kings Theatre (pics, video, setlist)

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis are in the midst of their North American tour, and they stopped in NYC on Thursday night (3/24) for the first of four shows, two at Kings and two at Beacon Theatre. For this outing, the two longtime collaborators are playing material from last year's Carnage, 2019's Ghosteen, and some Bad Seeds classics. As usual, Nick is at his most compelling live when he's up and pacing the stage, the consummate showman embodied, especially when he can lean into a menacing stature on songs like "White Elephant." "Yeah, that was good," he said after they'd played that one, acknowledging, "it can go horribly wrong, that song."

While the crowd was most visibly thrilled for the songs Nick spent standing over them with his arms outstretched like a preacher, he brought the same intensity to the songs he spent behind the piano. One of those, a set highlight, was a gorgeous cover of T. Rex's "Cosmic Dancer." Warren's expressive violin playing accented the performance, which Nick dedicated to "the great Hal Willner." Next, "God Is In The House" got a huge reception, including someone in the crowd who yelled "Hail Satan!" during a climactic pause. Nick dedicated the next song, "Hand of God," to that person, and threw himself into the performance bodily, dropping to his knees in front of his trio of backup singers.

The set also included "Galleon Ship," which Nick dedicated to Ukraine, as well as "I Need You," "Henry Lee," "Hollywood," "Shattered Ground," "Balcony Man," and more. See pictures (including one of the setlist) and video clips from Nick and Warren's night one set below.

Their NYC run continues tonight (3/25) at Kings Theatre, and March 27 and 28 at Beacon Theatre. Tickets for all three are still available.

