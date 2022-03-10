Nick Cave & Warren Ellis bring out Flea at Los Angeles show (watch)

Nick Cave and his Carnage collaborator and fellow Bad Seed Warren Ellis recently began their North American tour, where they're playing material from last year's Carnage, 2019's Ghosteen, and Bad Seed classics. The tour hit Los Angeles for a show at Shrine Auditorium on Wednesday night (3/9), where, as NME points out, Cave and Ellis were joined by Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea. Coming out for the night's second encore, he joined them on Push The Sky Away opener "We No Who U R." Watch fan-taken footage, and see last night's setlist, below.

After the show, Ellis wrote on Instagram, "@flea333 beautiful brother. So wonderful to have you on stage tonight in Los Angeles with me and Nick at The Shrine. Can feel the soul pour out of you on stage."

Cave and Ellis' tour continues into April, including four NYC shows: March 24 and 25 at Kings Theatre, and March 27 and 28 at Beacon Theatre. Tickets for those are still available.

SETLIST: NICK CAVE & WARREN ELLIS @ SHRINE AUDITORIUM, 3/9/2022

Spinning Song

Bright Horses

Night Raid

Carnage

White Elephant

Ghosteen

Lavender Fields

Waiting for You

I Need You

Cosmic Dancer

God Is in the House

Hand of God

Shattered Ground

Galleon Ship

Leviathan

Balcony Man

Encore:

Hollywood

Henry Lee

Encore 2:

We No Who U R

Into My Arms

Ghosteen Speaks