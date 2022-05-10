Nick Cave & Warren Ellis documentary ‘This Much I Know To Be True’ screening in theaters for 1 night

Andrew Dominik's new documentary/performance film about Nick Cave and Warren Ellis' creative partnership, This Much I Know To Be True, is screening in theaters for a single night on Wednesday, May 11. Find showtimes and tickets for the global cinema event HERE.

The companion to 2016's One More Time With Feeling, This Much I Know To Be True features music from Carnage and Ghosteen, and was shot in spring of 2021 ahead of Cave and Ellis' UK tour together. Watch the trailer below.

Cave also just released a statement confirming the death of his son, Jethro Lazenby, at the age of 31.