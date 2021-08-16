Nick Cave & Warren Ellis scored Netflix’s upcoming ‘Blonde’ adaptation

Blonde, Joyce Carole Oates' epic, lyrical fictionalized account of the life of Norma Jeane Baker, aka Marilyn Monroe, is headed to Netflix in 2022. The adaptation, which is directed by Andrew Dominik (Chopper, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, Killing Them Softly) and stars Ana de Armas (Knives Out, Blade Runner 2049, No Time to Die), has been in development since 2010, and was originally slated for release this year, but was recently pushed back to a to be determined 2022 date, Variety reports.

In a new interview with The Guardian, Warren Ellis revealed that he and regular collaborator Nick Cave scored the film, a soundtrack they recently finished. Dominik has worked with Cave before on Jesse James, and having filmed 2016 performance film/documentary One More Time With Feeling, and he's working on a film of Nick and Warren performing songs from Carnage and Ghosteen.

About working with Warren, Nick told The Guardian, "It’s an incredible privilege to work with Warren. In any situation, he wants the best for me and I want the best for him. We have basically developed a way of working where we both relinquish control of the music we make together. We spend many hours improvising music together, sitting and playing in good faith without the politics and power grabs of many partnerships. We just let the songs find themselves."

Read the interview in full on The Guardian, and stay tuned for more updates about Blonde.