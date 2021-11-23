Nick Cave & Warren Ellis share “We Are Not Alone” from ‘Les Panthère Des Neiges’ soundtrack

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis have composed the score for new documentary Les Panthère Des Neiges ("The Snow Panther"). Directed by Marie Amiguet, the film follows wildlife photographer Vincent Munier and writer Sylvain Tesson's quest to find the elusive snow leopard in the Tibetan Highlands. From the synopsis: "[Munier] introduces [Tesson] to the subtle art of waiting from a blind spot, tracking animals and finding the patience to catch sight of the beasts.Through their journey in the Tibetan peaks, inhabited by invisible presences, the two men engage in a conversation on our place among the living beings and celebrate the beauty of the world."

“There is something about the heart of this film that draws you in," says Ellis. "I realised after a day, that I wanted to do whatever it took to compose an entire original score. The film deserved to have its own musical voice. I booked five days and asked Nick if he could come in for a day to write a theme song and play some piano. He saw the film and stayed for four days." Ellis adds, "In the end we made what I think is one of the most beautiful films we have ever worked on. One of my favourite experiences ever working on a project. The stars are the animals in all their wild glory, as we have never seen them before, and man in reverence and wonder.”

The Les Panthère Des Neiges soundtrack will be out December 17 via Invada Records / Lakeshore Records, and it includes a gorgeous new song, "We Are Not Alone." You can watch the video, which features footage from the film, below.

While Cave and Ellis' soundtrack retains the French title, the film is being released in the U.S> under the title The Velvet Queen on December 22 via Oscilloscope. You can watch the trailer below.

Cave and Ellis also released new album Carnage earlier this year and will be touring together in 2022. You can pick up Carnage on vinyl, along with Nick and the Bad Seeds' new b-sides and rarities collection, Ghosteen, and Push the Sky Away, in the BV store.

Tracklist:

L’attaque de Loups

Les Cerfs

Antilope

La Bête

Les Yaks

Des Affûts Elliptiques

Les Nomades

La Grotte

Les Princes

La Neige Tombe

Les Ours

Un Être Vous Obsède

L’apparition: We Are Not Alone